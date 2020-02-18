Wheeling PD announces new Deputy Chief of Police

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger has named William Noice as the department’s new Deputy Chief of Police.

Noice, a 20-year veteran of the force, assumed his new duties Monday. He previously served as a Lieutenant overseeing the department’s training and fleet division.

I’m honored to have Chief Schwertfeger and the Wheeling Police Department’s confidence in me. I’m ready to get started in this new role. William Noice, Deputy Chief of Police – Wheeling Police Department

Deputy Chief Noice will be responsible for overseeing the department’s daily operations and will serve as the commander of patrol operations, which includes the K9 Unit, SWAT Team, Training Division and Special Operations.

Deputy Chief Noice has been and will continue to be an outstanding asset to the Wheeling Police Department. He epitomizes the WPD core values, is responsible, has tremendous work ethic, is respected amongst his peers and is a truly trusted member of my command staff. He excelled at the recent Deputy Chief Assessment that was conducted and impressed the panelist from the West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association. I look forward to watching him continue to grow as a leader and to the many successes which will be coming to the WPD. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Noice graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 2000 and the FBI’s National Academy in 2018.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and continues to serve with the West Virginia Army National Guard. He is also a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Latest Posts: