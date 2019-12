WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling’s most cherished Christmas traditions took place Friday night at the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center at Wheeling Park High School: Wheeling Park’s 25th annual Festival of Sound.

All of the music departments worked together to create a magnificent extravaganza of holiday music in a variety of styles.

If you missed Friday’s show, no worries. There will be another show Saturday, and one on Sunday.