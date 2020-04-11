WTRF earns four awards for ‘Excellence in Broadcasting’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For nearly 70 years, WTRF-TV has been working tirelessly, bringing the latest stories to the Ohio Valley.

The West Virginia Broadcaster’s Association recently held their annual Excellence in Broadcasting ceremony with 7News taking four awards.

7News own Kathryn Ghion took home Best Multimedia Journalist for her story on a veteran who desperately needed help to repair his home.

Our Creative Services Director, Shawn Holmes, took home Best Creative Piece and WTRF coverage of the Wheeling 250 Parade won Best Locally Produced Show.

WTRF-TV was also awarded Best Coverage of Breaking News for their work on the Zigenfelder fire.

And the Distinguished Broadcaster of the Year award went to Perry Sook, CEO and president of our parent company, Nexstar Media Group.

Latest Posts: