Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s no secret that we’re not even close to fixing the problem of skyrocketing gas prices.

And with people looking for domestic ways to meet our energy needs, we’re helping you connect with the companies that are working toward the solution.

Our Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair next week will bring the latest opportunities in the industry to you.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Association will be one of the employers setting up there, whose Director of Public Relations says the Buckeye State is in the national spotlight for its energy production.

And that means a chance to find more than just temporary work.

And I don’t just say job, I do mean career. And what I mean by that is there is a real opportunity for growth and advancement, travel, in not only the upstream and midstream, but also the downstream industry. Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

And you can take a crack at many of those opportunities at the energy fair.

It will be held March 29th, next Tuesday, at the Highlands Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keep in mind that you’ll want to have several copies of your resume to hand out to the many employers we’ll have there.

And stay tuned to 7news at 5 and 6—we’ll be letting you know in the coming days what you need to know to get your elevator pitch ready.