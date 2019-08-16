WTRF teams up with local law firm, students for distracted driving commercial

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Statistics show that one in every four accidents are caused by texting and driving.

Another one shows that about 1.6 million crashes every year is caused by cell phone use.

Gold, Khourey and Turak are hoping to increase awareness on this ongoing epidemic and local students are joining their quest.

Both parties collaborated with WTRF-TV on Friday for a commercial encouraging drivers to keep their eyes off the phone.

I’ve seen too much around the Valley with even my friends and family getting into accidents, getting injured, getting killed from something so simple as taking out your cell phone and checking for a text message Badyn Woodford, sophomore at St. Clairsville High School

7News asked several students on how to prevent distracted driving accidents from happening and the solution is… simple!

Tell the person that’s texting you, “Hey, I will get back to you when I get there.” Me getting to my destination safely is more important than replying to your text message or calling you back on the phone. Badyn Woodford, sophomore at St. Clairsville High School

Listen to the radio. Stay focused. Keep looking forward, rather than trying to text and be connected to your friends. Kora Anderson of Paden City

Teena Miller, a personal injury attorney at Gold, Khourey & Turak, says the aftermath of distracted driving is too severe not to speak on.

We simply want to get the message out to the community that its important to put the phone down, to keep our roads safe. I have four kids of my own. I want my kids safe. I want my community safe. Teena Miller of Gold, Khourey & Turak

By getting involved in local high schools, Miller hopes to get the message through beginner drivers early.