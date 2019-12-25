WTRF Top 10 Stories of 2019: #7 Active shooter in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Continuing with our list of the top ten stories that affected the Ohio Valley in 2019… The active shooter situation in Hancock County is at number 7.

On August 14, Hancock County 911 received a report that 45-year-old Michael McClanahan had fired into a home on Clearview Avenue, injuring three victims inside. His significant other was also found to be fatally shot at a home on Judge Drive, along with another injured victim.

McClanahan later fled the scene and was shot by police. He appeared in court in October and was charged with four counts of malicious assault.

Three of the counts were bound over to the grand jury, which will meet in January 2020.