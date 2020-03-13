WTRF-TV postpones Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WTRF-TV will follow recent announcements and recommendations offered by the state government and postpone Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair that was scheduled for Monday, March 16.

7News will continue to monitor the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. A tentative date has been set for April 19, if circumstances allow.

In the meantime, job seekers can continue to search for employment opportunities digitally and virtually.

