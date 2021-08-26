One of WTRF’s own named as Ohio Valley’s first-ever “Woman of Impact”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Thursday night was a special night and wrapped up the the 2021 Ohio Valley’s “Women of Impact” American Heart Association campaign.

Four amazing women were nominated: Lauren Hersey, Jayla Robinson, Kayla Ruble, Jill Spangler, and Melissa Yes. But only one walked away as the campaign’s first-ever winner.

A big shout to one of WTRF’s own: Lauren Hersey. She works behind the scenes, head of our sales department, and is leaving her mark as Ohio Valley’s first-ever “Woman of Impact”, a title that didn’t just come to her.

“I’m just so grateful, so appreciative.” Lauren Hersey, 2021’s Ohio Valley’s “Woman of Impact” Winner

It’s history in-the-making for Lauren Hersey, who is one of 5 women leaving behind a legacy to save lives. Hersey being the first-ever to hold this special title: Ohio Valley’s “Woman of Impact.”

“It feels tremendous because we’re causing a great impact for women in the Ohio valley for health, wellness, and taking care of ourselves.” Lauren Hersey, 2021’s Ohio Valley’s “Woman of Impact” Winner

Hersey and the 4 other nominees hit just shy of $70,000, each raising money on their own time, but all for one special cause: the American Heart Association, which brings awareness to heart disease, the number one killer of women.

Hersey alone raised over $19,000.

“Which is incredible.” Ashley Horbachrewski, American Heart Association

And Hersey’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed in the local community.

“She just basically brought the entire community together, made them very knowledgeable about everything the American Heart Association does, and she improved their lives while she was doing it.” Ashley Horbachrewski, American Heart Association

American Heart Association’s Ashley Horbachrewski says Hersey even took matters into her own hands by selling hearts outside of local businesses and had her own empowerment parties.

And after all Hersey and the 4 other nominees have done, Horbachrewski has nothing but appreciation for these women.