WV charters first Virtual Lions Club in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Virtual Lions Club arrives in Ohio County — the first of its kind in the Mountain State and one of only 16 across the nation.

The ‘virtual’ format allows the Ohio Valley Virtual Lions Club to plan service activities digitally before coming together to compete the project.

We realize that people are busy, yet, want to give back to their community. Forming a virtual club allows us to avoid additional long meetings and gives busy people the chance to check-in when they’re on the go or when it’s convenient for them. Chris Doty, President – Ohio Valley Virtual Lions Club

The club has already started work on their first service project — a partnership with Grow Warwood Pride.

Members is asking the public to help make knotted fleece blankets for pediatric oncology patients on Feb. 20.





The community is also invited to celebrate their charter during a special ceremony at Warwood Elementary Gymnasium on Feb. 27.

Lions District Governor Bill Syphers will present the club with their official charter from Lions International and Guiding Lion Paul Amrhein will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

A social gathering at 6 p.m. will kick the night off, followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are currently available on Eventbrite for $15 per person and $25 per couple.

Latest Posts: