WV Commerce Secretary visits Brooke County

In 2017, The Wheeling Pitt Steel plant closed its doors for business after a century of producing steel. When the bankruptcy of RG Steel was announced the BDC made an effort to attract tenants– and Jupiter Aluminum gravitated quickly.

When Wheeling Pitt was leaving, we knew they were going to be gone someday, and they were the biggest payer of out B&O taxes towards the city. We knew we were really going to take a hit on our finances. Jupiter came in and almost replaced what we used to get from Wheeling Pit. So, it’s really a blessing for them to be here Rebecca Uhlly- Beech Bottom Mayor

We had the opportunity to tour and talk to some of the employees at Jupiter Aluminum today alongside Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. He says he lived through the cycles of steel in our area. Now he’s celebrating the return.

Well it’s great! I love being here. I love to see these industries that previously were in fear of shutting down and losing jobs, now growing. It’s like a renaissance for this area Ed Gaunch- Commerce Secretary of WV

When Jupiter Aluminum took over the building, they invested over 12 million dollars into the Village. They focus primarily on recycling scrap aluminum into coils for building and construction

It’s different. We’re not making the steel now, but we’re making the downstream and the value-added products that come from steel and aluminum. I love it. I’m glad to be here. Glad to see this operation here running three shifts. Ed Gaunch- Commerce Secretary of WV

Those three shifts preserved 40 existing jobs and created 20 new jobs. Gaunch says even though the area is booming with Natural gas, it’s important to remember what steel brings to our economy.

The natural gas industry is huge. We haven’t lost sight of that. But we also can’t lose sight of the industry that’s already here, producing the jobs; large and small alike. And I want to come out and say “Thank you. What can we do to help you be more successful? Ed Gaunch- Commerce Secretary of WV

By 20-20, Jupiter aluminum will have invested 15 million dollars back into the community.