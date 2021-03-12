WV Delegation writes letter to Gov. Justice advocating for residents’ ability to replace social security number cards online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Members of West Virginia’s Delegation have sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice, requesting that West Virginia be able to participate in the Internet Social Security Number Replacement Card (iSSNRC) service.

A press release from Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-WV) office stated that the Congresswoman led the letter, along with West Virginia Reps. David McKinley (R-WV) and Alex Mooney (R-WV).

The release stated that as many Social Security Administration offices have closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this service would allow for West Virginians to replace Social Security number (SSN) cards online. A total of 45 states have already established this online alternative to applying in person, according to the release.

In the letter, the Delegation wrote in part, “The closures of Social Security Administration offices during the pandemic have highlighted a need for West Virginians to be able to easily apply online to receive a replacement SSN card. As you may know, the SSA has been working across the United States to implement the Internet Social Security Number Replacement Card service. This service helps alleviate the need to apply in person for a replacement SSN card by applying online. We write to you today as West Virginia is one of five states in the United States that does not have access to this service.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV)

“I am proud of the incredible work Governor Justice has done to lead our state through this public health crisis, and providing this online service ought to be the next step in his effective leadership,” said Congresswoman Miller. “In light of Social Security Administration office closures across our state, the option to request a new Social Security card online is a safe and necessary alternative for West Virginians who may need it. I urge Governor Justice to allow this immediately.”

Rep. David McKinley (R-WV)

“COVID has disrupted the lives of millions of people, causing unintended consequences for people who rely on critical services like Social Security. It’s important that throughout the pandemic the government ensure vulnerable Americans have access to all the tools they need to thrive,” said Representative McKinley. “Many rural Americans experience challenges accessing government services. By removing barriers and providing Social Security recipients with an online portal, West Virginians can gain access to vital funds that keep their lights on at home and food on the table.”

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV)

“The coronavirus outbreak has proven the importance of having access to online services. West Virginia is currently one of just five states in which individuals are unable to request a replacement Social Security card online. With so many government offices closed due to COVID-19, allowing West Virginia citizens to request a Social Security card online would be a major step forward to improve access to a vital government service. I am proud to join my colleagues in the West Virginia Congressional Delegation in urging Governor Justice to implement this online service,” said Representative Mooney.