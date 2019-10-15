Summit in Weirton welcomes firefighters across the Mountain State

WEIRTON W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 100 firefighters from Across the Mountain State are now in the Ohio Valley.

They were invited to Weirton this week for the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia Training Summit.

The Weirton Firefighters IAFF Local 948 is hosting the event on Tuesday through the Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

More then 100 firefighters from the state are in town to for the training.

It consists of one day of meetings and the other two days are hands on firefighter training.

Four classes will be offered which include; Truck Company Operations, Fire-ground Survival, Engine Company Operations, and Vehicle Extraction.

7News will have coverage of some of those training events on Wednesday!