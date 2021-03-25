WV House Passes Bill That Bans Transgender Athletes From Competing In Sports That Match Their Gender Identity

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia House of Delegates voted 78-20 Thursday to ban transgender athletes in middle and high school from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The bill states that a birth certificate would be required upon admission to public school confirming the person’s sex at birth.

If a student or parent fail to show a certified copy of a birth certificate,  the principal of the school can immediately notify the local law-enforcement agency.

The notice to the local law-enforcement agency shall include copies of the submitted proof of the pupil’s identity, age, and sex at time of birth and the affidavit explaining the inability to produce a certified copy of the birth record.

According to the bill, principals and their designees shall be immune from any civil or criminal liability in connection with any notice to a local law enforcement agency of a student lacking a birth certificate or failure to give such notice.

