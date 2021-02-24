WV House Passes Bill To Restrict Local Government From Banning Plastics

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A bill, passed by the West Virginia House, would limit local governments from banning or regulating certain plastics and to-go containers.
House Bill 2500 would disallow municipalities from banning “auxiliary containers,” which the bill defines as “ a bag, cup, bottle, or other packaging, whether reusable or single-use” that is used in the food or retail industries.
Examples include plastic grocery bags, to-go food containers, and plastic silverware.
Local governments would not be able to regulate, prohibit or impose a fee or tax to use these items.
The bill was introduced by Delegates Geoff Foster, Dean Jeffries, Brandon Steele, John Mandt Jr. and Joe Jeffries
The bill was passed 79 to 19 and will move onto the Senate.