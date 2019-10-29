WVDOT stands ground, suspension bridge to remain closed

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Transportation has finally responded to Mayor Glenn Elliott’s request to reopen the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott describes their answer as “disappointing.”

In a letter from WVDOT, Secretary of Transportation Byrd White states that the bridge will remain closed “until a permanent solution can be reached.”

Mayor Glenn Elliott proposed many suggestions to state officials but to no avail.

My letter to the Secretary of @WVDOT regarding the closure of the historic Suspension Bridge in the @CityofWheeling last month. We believe that design solutions are available to re-open the bridge safely without compromising its structural integrity. #wheelingwv pic.twitter.com/x9m6pAUQ1G — Mayor Glenn Elliott (@MayorWheeling) October 7, 2019

Mayor Elliott sent a letter to the West Virginia DOH and in that letter he had several suggestions for things he thought they could do that would help them open the bridge. Making it a toll bridge was one of the ideas. He also suggested a weigh station. He suggested cameras there that would take pictures of the vehicles that crossed the bridge and then if they were overweight, they would get a ticket in the mail. And for various reasons, West Virginia DOH has rejected all those ideas. Vice Mayor Chad Thalman of Wheeling

Both the Vice Mayor and Mayor say reopening the suspension bridge is at the top of their priority lists.