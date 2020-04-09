WVNCC is creating N95 masks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You have seen stories about people making cloth masks, but one local college is taking it to the next step.

West Virginia Northern Community College knew with their 3D printer there was a way to help during the pandemic. And before they knew it, they were contacted by the WV National Guard to help with other colleges throughout the Mountain State in creating N95 masks.

Each mask takes roughly eight hours to be printed, allowing three masks per day to be created.

David Stoffel an associate computer professor at Northern says being able to be apart of something

that could save lives is exciting.

“It’s a real opportunity for the students and faculty to be able to see here are the kinds of things we can do at Northern that is going to innovate that is going to change lives,” he said. “It is going to make a big difference in our community and our state.”

So far, they have created close to 55 masks, which will continue to be produced until they are told to stop.