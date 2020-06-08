WVNCC president excited to have students back on campus this fall; finals still online

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As universities and colleges are deciding what to do for the fall semester, West Virginia Northern Community College announced its fall semester will be in person, as summer classes remain online.

This decision follows after Governor Justice allowed class sizes to go from 10 to 100 in-person capacity. With 1,400 students; Northern’s president says wearing masks in class and social distancing barriers has yet to be decided following this big announcement.

And though students will be sitting in on class come August 24th, after Thanksgiving break, it’s key to note finals with be completed online.

But with North made up of commuters, why move the semester online if there is no risk of bring COVID into the dorms?

For Thanksgiving, people will be traveling to see grandma and grandpa; they’ll be traveling out of state, so that’s the concern. That’s the plan for now. Looking forward to it, it seemed like it would have problems but looking back on it, we didn’t have any problems. The faculty stepped-up and converted classes and our student support services folks converted all of our services to online. WVNCC President Dr. Daniel Mosser

Since this pandemic hit, Northern loaned Chromebooks to students who needed support, and created Wi-Fi hot-spots on and off campus to ensure students could continue their education with ease.

And some good news! WV Northern’s president tells me that class enrollment is not taking a hit due to the pandemic; with numbers staying the exact same as last summer.