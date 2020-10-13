High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

WVSSAC make modifications for Wrestling and Swimming

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has announced modifications to wrestling and swimming during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19.

For wrestling, highlights include:

  • All regular season weigh-ins will be conducted at each respective school prior to leaving for the event.
  • Athletes, coaches, and everyone floor level wears a face covering
  • Coaches will wear a face covering on and off the mat. Eliminate post-match handshakes.
  • Wrestlers should eliminate handshakes with officials and or coaches pre- and post-match.
  • A shower or wipe down is required after each match.
  • Change uniforms as often as possible.

You can view the full guidelines for wrestling below.

The highlights for swimming include:

  • Arrive at the venue in competition attire to avoid the need for dressing rooms
  • Only one lap counter and timer per lane, except for championship events
  • No more than 3 swimmers per lane for warm ups/ cool down. Start at opposite ends of the pool.

You can view the full guidelines for swimming below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter