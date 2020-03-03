WVU Medicine continue to expand across the Ohio Valley

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the fall of OVMC and EORH, the Ohio Valley’s healthcare system really took a hard hit. But, there’s one network that is rebuilding an industry that fell apart so quickly months ago.

Since OVMC and EORH’s closure a few months back, health care in the Ohio Valley took a turn for the worse. Emergency room lines backed up, leaving patients waiting for hours before getting to see a medical professional. WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital quickly saw the needs and jumped to make sure they were met.

You’ll see us strategically make sure that the emergent needs are taken care of, the behavioral health needs are taken care of, and then it’s just going to be an expansion of our footprint to make sure that anyone who wants to access WVU Medicine’s high quality care, is going to be able to do so. DAVID HESS – CEO, WVU MEDICINE REYNOLDS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

They say it’s all a part of their strategic healthcare puzzle for the Ohio Valley. Something WVU medicine says their committed to. And today—they added another piece to that puzzle with the opening of their second Reynolds Rapid Care in Benwood.

There’s a lot of incredibly loyal people here, and they’re the type of people that when you invest in them, they reciprocate it. We wanted to make sure we were in Benwood because of the support of the mayor, the police chief, and really everyone involved in city politics here.”) DAVID HESS – CEO, WVU MEDICINE REYNOLDS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

CEO of Reynold’s David Hess says facilities like these aren’t made to replace primary care physicians, but to expand medical access to patients. He urges people who have sprains or cold symptoms to start here instead of the Emergency room.

So, these are incredibly important as a piece of the healthcare puzzle, because again, we want folks to have access. We know that people work during the day sometimes, or their symptoms don’t show up until the evening. We want to give them a place to go. DAVID HESS – CEO, WVU MEDICINE REYNOLDS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

As for benwood, the city is more than appreciative to have high end healthcare like WVU Medicine ready to serve their citizens.

This is very important because we had a facility before that closed. So many of the residents just miss that so much because of the convenience. Now, we have it again and it’s more modern technology and it’s just state of the art. We are so blessed. The city of Benwood is really blessed to have this. ED KUCA – MAYOR, CITY OF BENWOOD

That strategic plan is made up of three parts—emergency and urgent care, behavioral medicine, and access and growth. The opening of this facility will help to grow urgent care needs, and the 5th floor at Reynolds will fill in the pieces left behind from the closure of OVMC. As for Growth—Hess says stay tuned.

Some of those growth and access opportunities coming to the Ohio Valley will be the next rapid care location in the Sherrard area that will include primary care, and the opening of Reynolds new primary care location in St. Clairsville at the end of March.

Latest Posts: