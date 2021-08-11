WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital takes CPR & other EMS equipment to the next level

Harrison County, OHIO (WTRF)-The WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital is one step closer to saving even more lives with its latest ER additions. The hospital recently launched new CPR and other EMS equipment.

“It makes a big difference. Overtime, it will increase our number of survivals.” Francis Newbrough, EMS Coordinator

Most of the latest additions are now a big part of the EMS Department: One is what’s called a Zoll Autopulse, often used in CPR.

“It’s a manpower movement multiplier.” Francis Newbrough, EMS Coordinator

Before, they would do chest compressions manually, but medical officials say when they would do it themselves, they could only do so much. That’s where the Autopulse simplifies it.

“Someone is usually doing CPR. Now, they can be clearing an airway or checking vital signs or administering medications, instead of just doing compressions.” Francis Newbrough, EMS Coordinator

But not only that. The patients would get better compressions with the Autopulse.

“It’s a much more effective, continuous compression.” Francis Newbrough, EMS Coordinator

On top of the Autopulse, there’s also a new Zoll Cardiac Monitor Defibrillator.

“The cardiac defibrillator is one of the most advanced ones in the market with the latest defibrillation technology.” Francis Newbrough, EMS Coordinator

… Which officials say give them a better reading on a patient’s breathing.

Another addition is a lateral suction unit, also known as a LSU, which is primarily used in the ER Department but also has a place in the EMS too. It’s used on cardiac arrest patients, an upgrade from the old way of suctioning a patient’s airways.

But this hospital isn’t stopping there with the upgrades.

“This extra monitor continues to expand the equipment we already have, and we’re looking into the future of continuing to expanding the equipment to update and modernize.” Francis Newbrough, EMS Coordinator

Other than the new equipment, medical officials also got a new ambulance. They believe their new ambulance will increase reliability and will be used as a back-up in case one of their two ambulances goes down.