WVU President says ‘Get The Damn Shot’

West Virginia University President, Dr. Gordon Gee made a simple request to his WVU students.

‘Get the damn shot,’ Gee said to WVU’s student newspaper, the Daily Antheneuam

“… my message to everyone is get the damn shot. I mean, it’s pretty simple to me,” Gee told DA Editor-in-Chief Duncan Slade and News Editor Trenton Straight.

“I mean, I cannot understand why anyone would not get this vaccine. It’s built on a great platform. The success is verified. And, I’m an example of that.”

WVU is not mandating vaccinations at this current time but encourages them.

Currently, WVU does have a mask mandate for classrooms and indoor facilities until Jan 18, 2022.

“And you know, I would just say this, individually. I’m not speaking on behalf of the University, I’m not sure if the mandate really worked. I think that the community and human choice is more important,” Gee said.