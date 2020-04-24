Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WVU thoracic surgeons join Wheeling Hospital

by: WTRF Staff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two physicians from WVU Heart and Vascular Institute join the Wheeling Hospital team of thoracic surgeons.

  • Dr. Percival Buenaventura
  • Dr. Jason Lamb

We are pleased to have Dr. Buenaventura and Dr. Lamb join us at Wheeling Hospital. This further reinforces the strength of the WVU Medicine partnership and why we aligned ourselves with them. Their ability to strengthen and enhance our clinical capabilities will serve this community well.

Doug Harrison, CEO – Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Buenaventura and Dr. Lamb join Wheeling Hospital’s other thoracic surgeons: Dr. David Haybron, Dr. John Klay, Dr. Victor Maevsky and Dr. Howard Shackelford.

