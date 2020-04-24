WVU thoracic surgeons join Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two physicians from WVU Heart and Vascular Institute join the Wheeling Hospital team of thoracic surgeons.

We are pleased to have Dr. Buenaventura and Dr. Lamb join us at Wheeling Hospital. This further reinforces the strength of the WVU Medicine partnership and why we aligned ourselves with them. Their ability to strengthen and enhance our clinical capabilities will serve this community well.

Doug Harrison, CEO – Wheeling Hospital