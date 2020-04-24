WVU thoracic surgeons join Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two physicians from WVU Heart and Vascular Institute join the Wheeling Hospital team of thoracic surgeons.
We are pleased to have Dr. Buenaventura and Dr. Lamb join us at Wheeling Hospital. This further reinforces the strength of the WVU Medicine partnership and why we aligned ourselves with them. Their ability to strengthen and enhance our clinical capabilities will serve this community well.Doug Harrison, CEO – Wheeling Hospital
Dr. Buenaventura and Dr. Lamb join Wheeling Hospital’s other thoracic surgeons: Dr. David Haybron, Dr. John Klay, Dr. Victor Maevsky and Dr. Howard Shackelford.
Latest Posts:
- Ohio extends foster care service for young people turning 18 and 21
- W.Va. moves to start reopening, though key criteria unclear
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic
- ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Man wanted in West Virginia tracked to Augusta County, Va.
- US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 as some states ease restrictions