Ye Olde Alpha set to close in February, owner considering new location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling staple is set to close its doors at the beginning of February.

Ye Olde Alpha must leave its current location by February 8 when the lease will be terminated. This is due to the fact that Wheeling Coin bought the property at 50 Carmel Road, where the Alpha is located.

If you want to spend some more time at this local favorite, you have the rest of January to do so.

We’re going to be looking to do something different after February 8th. But in the meantime, we’re going to do a great Ye Olde Alpha. We’re going to have an Irish wait for about four weeks and just keep doing what we’re doing: serving great customers in the Ohio Valley great food Charlie Schlegel, Owner and General Manager of Ye Olde Alpha

Schlegel is hoping to open up a new restaurant but there are no concrete plans in place. He says he is split between naming it ‘Ye Olde Alpha’ or renaming it altogether.

We’re going to continue to do it right until the end. Then, we’ll do something else. Charlie Schlegel, Owner and General Manager of Ye Olde Alpha

