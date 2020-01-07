Ye Olde Alpha shut down by Ohio County Health Dept.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Operations at Ye Olde Alpha has officially been shut down by the Ohio County Health Department following an inspection Tuesday morning.

The health department received an anonymous complaint that prompted the inspection.

According to Ohio County Health Department Director Howard Gamble, waste water was discovered in the crawl space under one of the buildings.

Gamble says this has been an ongoing issue and both the new owner Anthony “Herk” Sparachane and current owner Charlie Schlegel, have been notified about the situation.

Ye Olde Alpha will remain closed until the problem is corrected.

Latest Posts: