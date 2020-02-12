Yorkville brings in water buffalo tank for residents

YORKVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Village of Yorkville is officially set to begin their valve replacement project on Wednesday.
A water buffalo tank will be available to residents at the Yorkville Fire Department. Individuals and families that need water should bring their own jugs.
The Board of Public Affairs is also asking residents to refrain from washing laundry during that time.
A 48 hour boil issue will be issued once the project is completed.
