Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars is almost here.

Saturday, November 5th at the Capitol Theatre 10 couples featuring local celebrities and dance professionals will be showing off their skills to raise money for the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Tickets for the main show are selling well, and there are still some pre-party tickets available. You can purchase them online here. You can also get them at the WesBanco Box Office and at the door the night of the event.

New this year is the chance to vote early for your favorite couple. You can vote now until the end of the show, and there are multiple ways that you can donate to help a great cause.

“So in previous years you were not able to vote ahead of time. You had to save and put all your money in the fishbowl the night of the show. So to help our dancers and professionals be able to share some of the excitement with people from out of town who might not be able to make it, but still wanted to support them and the Levy Center, we wanted to offer this as a way to include them.” JESSICA OSMIANSKI, Director of Development and Communication at Augusta Levy Learning Center

You can vote for your favorite couple now by clicking here.

7NEWS anchor Stephanie Grindley will be one of this year’s participants.