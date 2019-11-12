YSS announce Wheeling Sleepout first place winner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year and another successful Wheeling Sleepout event for Youth Services System last Friday.

This is year No. 9 for the annual fundraising event that brings awareness to homelessness among the youth.

Light up the World co-captains, Betsy Bethel McFarland and Heather Kalb, took first place honors in the design category.

A replica of the Ohio Valley General Hospital earned Project Hope with Captain Crystal Bauer first place for theme.

There were 21 boxes in total for the contest.