YSS announce Wheeling Sleepout first place winner

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year and another successful Wheeling Sleepout event for Youth Services System last Friday.

This is year No. 9 for the annual fundraising event that brings awareness to homelessness among the youth.

Light up the World co-captains, Betsy Bethel McFarland and Heather Kalb, took first place honors in the design category.

A replica of the Ohio Valley General Hospital earned Project Hope with Captain Crystal Bauer first place for theme.

There were 21 boxes in total for the contest.

