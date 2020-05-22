YSS cancels Celebrate Youth Festival; backpack giveaway still ‘a go’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 13th annual Celebrate Youth Festival has officially been canceled as as a precaution for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The cancellation was announced by CEO John Moses on Friday. Thousands were expected to gather at Wheeling Park for free food, live music, a resource fair and many other park amenties.

We regret the circumstances but are erring on the side of caution. We are grateful to Wheeling Park and Oglebay Foundation for their support that, since 2008, has given 25,000 people the gift of a free day at the park. John Moses, CEO – Youth Services System

YSS will continue to work alongside Ohio County Schools to ensure 3,500 backpacks filled with school supplies and info on local resources are distributed this fall.

Normal operations at YSS have continued throughout the pandemic. For more information, please visit their website.

