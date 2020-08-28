YSS Offering Addiction Recovery Program for Teens

A new program is lending teens and young adults who are fighting against addiction a helping hand.

It’s for any youth struggling with any kind of addiction, according to the new program. But it is only limited to 14 to 22 year olds.

Youth Services System is calling it the SMART Recovery, which is a self-help recovery program. SMART stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training.

You could go to the meetings and connect on a peer-to-peer level, and you’ll have a facilitator and a co-facilitator leading the groups.

How to cope, reasons to change, self-managing thoughts, feelings and behaviors, and establishing goals is all a part of it.

“This truly is a safe place for us to come, and be each other. There’s no judgement here. Ourselves, as facilitators, possibly have been in the same shoes that these youth have been in. We want to just be ourselves and want to connect and hope that they can come and build themselves up too.” Abby Baker, Youth Peer Support Specialist at YSS

The information meeting starts Monday, August 31st at 6 pm at the Unity Center in Benwood. Parents and teens are welcome.

Then every Monday after that are the regular meetings.