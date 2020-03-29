YSS sets COVID-19 response plan in motion

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services System has announced an agency response to COVID-19.

YSS runs a variety of shelters and programs for children, families and people experiencing homelessness.

Since the organization is considered an essential business in the state of West Virginia, they remain open at this time of the pandemic.

For this reason, it is especially important that they take every precaution there is. This includes deep cleaning of the building and mandatory temperature checks for all employees.

We’re making sure that all of our kids are kept safe in our facilities, we’re doing deep cleanings. All of our employees have to have their temperature taken anytime they go into any of our eight facilities. So we’re keeping everything nice and clean. We’re taking all of the precautions that are necessary to make sure everyone is safe. Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Communications Manager – Youth Services System

Mcfarland says the kids have plenty of activities to keep them entertained.

There is also a plan in place if one of their children or families tests positive for the coronavirus.

Latest Posts: