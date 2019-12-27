YWCA Youth Leadership Challenge Retreat gets underway in Triadelphia

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Girls of various ages and from all over the world have traveled to Traidelphia this weekend for the YWCA Youth Leadership Challenge Retreat.

Participants will spend the following four days learning important life and leadership skills that will help them be successful as they enter adulthood.

We’ll, as teams, work on community service projects. They will pick a cause and develop a PSA, public service announcement video. They will work on a web page. And they will develop an advocacy plan, a service plan and a fundraising plan. Heather Lapp, Chief Strategic Officer at Wheeling YWCA

The retreat will also educate the girls on active listening, body language, stress management, time management and money management.

The YWCA Youth Leadership Challenge Retreat is taking place at the Kiwanis Fresh Air Farm, who is hosting the event free of charge.

