WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – An exciting day for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital after being presented with a large check.

Every July for the last three years, people from all over the Ohio Valley travel here to Wheeling for a Party on the Plaza.

Not only does this event include food trucks, vendors and fun for the whole family, but it also provides miracles for families in need.

Today, Circus Saints & Sinners along with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration presented WVU Medicine Children’s with a $25,000 check.

WHEELING: Circus Saints & Sinners + Panhandle Cleaning presented a $25,000 check to WVU Medicine Children’s today from the funds raised during this years Party on the Plaza. More details tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/f4hAvFm2nZ — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) October 10, 2023

The money raised helps the hospital continue their state-of-the-art care for children throughout the state.

“We have a great hospital and a great resource here. And when they built that new hospital down there in Morgantown, the amount of kids from all over the place that that could benefit from it and families that benefit from it.” Bob Contraguerro Jr. | Vice President, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

“Having a premier world class health care facility that can serve residents of the Ohio Valley, women and children in need is just vital to the quality of life here. And we’re very happy to support {WVU Medicine} Children’s Hospital.” Paul Smith | Chairman, Circus Saints & Sinners Chairman for Party on the Plaza

Smith says in total, they have donated $100,000 dollars to local charities over the past 3 years.

This year they were able to present Central Catholic Hockey Club with money, saying they were a huge help in getting the party started.

Party on the Plaza is scheduled for the second weekend of July in 2024, and event organizers say they are going to have some of the region’s top party bands and a fan favorite – air-conditioned restrooms.