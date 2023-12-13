WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Being in the hospital over the holidays is tough for anyone, but when it’s a child..well, that makes it even more heartbreaking.

On Wednesday, several local organizations came together to help make a hospital, say, just a little better for several of our kids.

Members of the Wheeling Police Department and representatives of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley delivered hundreds of toys to kids in the Pediatric Unit at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

The toys were left over from this past week’s massive Operation Toy Lift Event that took place at the Ohio Valley Mall.

“A lot of time we collect all of these toys and the agencies come in and they shop for their clients. So we don’t get to see the direct effect that the toys do So us bring here at the hospital and getting to deliver those to the pediatricunit is exceptional and hartwarming for us all “ Staci Stephen. Executive Director, United Way of Upper Ohio Valley

“Every year we work with the United Way who helps us distribute these toys and every year we tell them that the Wheeling P.D. wants to make a delivery to Wheeling Hospital and we want it to go to the Pediatric Department “ Lt. Josh Sanders. Wheeling Police Department

“We are super thankful for the United Way, for the Wheeling Police Departement, the Belmont County Sheriff and everybody that helps participate in Operation Toy Lift. It’s always difficult with sick children reguardless of what time of year. especially on the holidays.” Phillip Carl, Director of Marketing and Communications. WVU Medicine Wheeling Police Hospital

Officials say this year’s Operation Toy Lift was a great success, with well over ten thousand toys now being distributed to children throughout the area.