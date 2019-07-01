Local residents travel to the Dominican Republic; come back safe

It’s a situation that some Americans are saying is not a coincidence. In fact- the 11 American Deaths in the Dominican Republic, have lead to investigations on a possible poisoning.

One local travel agency is reassuring their customers that although the speculations are high, the numbers are lower than in previous years.

“Bad things happen on vacation just like they happen at home, so it does not look like, at this point ’till all the rest of the autopsy’s come out it does not look like anything major is happening there,” said Bill Bryson of Uniglobe Travel.

More than 50 locals from the Ohio Valley just got home from a trip to Puerto Plata, a destination in the Dominican. And although the trip may have made them nervous, they say they had a great time.

“I think when I first left everybody instead of saying ‘have a good time’ everybody was saying ‘be safe, be safe’. So, maybe some anxious moments when I first left, but once we were there I had no problem at all. It was such a wonderful trip,” said Brenda Danehart, who was on that trip.

One tip Bryson from Uniglobe Travel gave to staying safe was to stick with the crowd. Stay on the main shopping strip and don’t go blocks back to get a better deal. And if you go outside the resort stick with professional excursions.

“We didn’t go out and walk by ourselves anywhere, or take long walks on the beach at night, So we were cautious in that regard, but there were just people everywhere. So, you always felt safe as long as you wee on the resort. We didn’t have any issue,” Danehart continued.

20 of the tourists on the trip did fall ill, but that wasn’t uncommon for a trip to the Dominican.

They don’t filter their water the same way as we do in the states, and they also may prepare their foods differently as well.

Even with all that’s going on in the media, Brenda and Bill both say they’d take the trip tomorrow if they could.