JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Valley Health Center in Steubenville works to ensure people get their health needs met regardless of their insurance coverage or ability to pay.

Generous individuals who support the clinic help them in their mission of ensuring individuals in the Ohio Valley have access to quality health care.

Apollo Pro Cleaning & Restoration has been a huge asset to the clinic, thanks to Anthony Mougianis.

Ohio Department of Health and Charitable Healthcare Network has proudly awarded Mougianis the 2023 Free Health Clinic Community Partner of the Year award.

“The award is a great honor, as I said, and I’m very humbled by it. But it goes well beyond that for me in the sense that it’s about the support of this wonderful facility and the staff that puts out a wonderful service and product that saves the lives of people. It literally does.” Anthony Mougianis | President of the Board of Directors, OVHC

“He was chosen at the state level to receive this great honor and recognition. And it’s well-deserved. Tony’s blessed to be a blessing and he lives that out every day with how he supports the community.” Ann Quillen | Executive Director, OVHC

Mougianis says he looks forward to seeing how he and the OVHC staff can improve their staff and facility to better serve the Ohio Valley moving forward.