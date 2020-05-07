Local retailers slowly opening back up in time for Mothers Day

Retail stores have recently been given the “OK” to open back up after being deemed “unessential” during the pandemic.

For local retail stores, Payton’s Pretties anf Nini’s Treasures, Mothers Day is one of the busiest days of the year.

While being closed, both stores to a big hit in sales, so they had to get creative and turn to websites and online sales.

The stores are still adjusting to the changes while trying to open; both retailers are offering web sales and limited customers are allowed in Nini’s Treasures.

We’ve also done deliveries at this time, we’ve done virtual shopping appointments. So we’ve tried to adapt to the changes as they come. Shannon Payton | Owner of Payton’s Pretties

If there is a line of like 10 people, we’ll have to take just a couple at a time and I’m sure people will be very vigilant in that respect. Nini Zadrozny | Owner of Nini’s Treasures

Nini’s Treasures will have a soft opening this Friday and Payton’s Pretties will be open for business next Tuesday.

You can make purchases online and on social media.

Payton’s Pretties

Nini’s Treasures Facebook