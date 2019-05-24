Local safety officials prepare boaters for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is sure to bring in tons of visitors to the Ohio Valley, land and water.

Local safety officials are urging everyone who plans on going out on the water to follow all safety precautions, especially being aware of your surroundings.

“Especially on the river, we need to watch out for river traffic such as barges,” said Wheeling Assistant Fire Chief Jim Blazier. “They cannot see you in a pleasure craft, so a lot of people will try to steer around large craft coming down the river and ride their wakes. That seems like it would be fun but unfortunately they cannot see you when you are doing that, and they can hit you and not realize it.“

Blazier also says to make sure there are life vests and other safety equipment available to all passengers.