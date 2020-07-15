Local salutatorian selected for prestigious award

Emma Haley — the 2020 salutatorian at St Clairsville High School — is one of 25 high school seniors selected as Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholar.

It’s a prestigious scholarship awarded to students interested in pursuing a career as a teacher in the state West Virginia. Haley is the first out of state resident to be selected for the scholarship.

She will attend West Liberty University with a double major in early education and special education.Emma says she was inspired by her mother…who is a teacher at Bethlehem Elementary.

I am truly honored to get this scholarship. With there being tree hundred other applicants, I was unsure that I was going to get it and when I got it I was so sure and so proud. I chose West Lib because it felt like home. Both of my parents are alumni and It gave me the small feeling. It felt like home. Emma Haley. Underwood- Smith Teaching Scholarship

Haley was a four year member of the basketball and track and field team in high school. She plans on continuing her track career at West Liberty.

A big congratulations to Haley!