WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a massive undertaking for one local organization.

The Christmas season is the busiest time of year for the Salvation Army of Wheeling.

The group covers not only Wheeling but also all of Ohio County, as well as Marshell, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

They are looking to feed as many as eleven hundred people over Christmas. Their Angle Tree program will provide items for five hundred area children.

Lieutenant John Lawrence is the Corps Officer for the Wheeling area. He recently addressed the Wheeling Rotary and expressed the need for more volunteers throughout the Christmas Season and beyond.

“Thank you to all of the groups and individuals that already volunteered and thank you to all of those that donated. The push is still there. We’re going all of the way until December 23rd. Anything that you can do to help support the efforts we have not only at Christmas time, but also with utility assistance, rent assistance, our food pantry and our shelter this year.” Lt John Lawrence, Corps Officer, Salvation Army of Wheeling

Dates for Angel Tree distribution will include Ohio County on December 13, Marshall County distribution on December 14, and Wezel and Tyler Counties on December 15.