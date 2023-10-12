CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released its 2023 Efficiency Indicators Wednesday, and more than half of the school districts in the state did not meet all standards.

There are 11 indicators, and a county must have all of them to pass. As a state, a release from the WVDE said that attendance and math achievement were areas that need the most improvement.

Upshur County Schools, which was put under state control in June, and Logan County Schools, which was put under state control last October, were both automatically issued non-approval status.

The following schools also failed to meet all 11 indicators:

County/School district Efficiency Indicators Needing Improvement Barbour County Schools Finance Berkeley County Schools Special Education Boone County Schools Federal programs, special education Braxton County Schools County board of education member effectiveness Brooke County Schools Special Education Clay County Schools Career and technical education Greenbrier County Schools Special Education Hampshire County Schools Special Education Hancock County Schools Federal programs, finance Harrison County Schools Finance Jefferson County Schools Career and technical education, special education Kanawha County Schools Special Education Lewis County Schools Finance Lincoln County Schools Special Education Logan County Schools Career and technical education Marion County Schools Career and technical education, federal programs Mason County Schools Finance, special education McDowell County Schools Career and technical education, finance Mercer County Schools Transportation Monongalia County Schools Special education Morgan County Schools Career and technical education, special education Preston County Schools Career and technical education Summer County Schools Special education Tyler County Schools Special education Upshur County Schools Child nutrition, federal programs, personnel Wetzel County Schools Special education Wirt County Schools Career and technical education, federal program Wood County Schools Career and technical education, special education Wyoming County Schools Career and technical education The full list of all school districts along with additional data are available here

According to the WVDE, only six of the schools that did not meet all the standards were considered as “needing substantial support.”