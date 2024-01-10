BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — One legendary local athlete rose from a small town to make his mark on the international stage.

This weekend, Bridgeport High School will honor one of its most accomplished alumni.

The school will pay tribute to one of the area’s most successful athletes, who has become a literal icon in his sport.

When you walk into Bridgeport High School, you can’t help but notice the photographs of hall-of-fame and professional athletes that now are part of the school’s rich athletic tradition.

Hanging in the center of those impressive portraits is Bobby Douglas.

He is an icon in the sport of wrestling, considered by many the most successful wrestler to ever come out of the Valley.

As a tribute to Douglas, the school will host the first-ever Bobby Douglas Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Coach Matt McFarland says a home tournament has been his goal for quite some time.

“I decided that we needed to get a tournament that my boys had a chance to show what they were doing around here locally instead of just finding another tournament somewhere else. So I thought we got the time we could get the mats, why not have one right here where wrestling started in the Ohio Valley.” Matt McFarland, Bridgeport Wrestling Coach

McFarland says naming the tournament after Douglas was a no-brainer.

Douglas credits his high school coach, the late George Kovalick, as having a life-changing impact on him at an early age.

In high school, Douglas was a four-time OVAC champion, a two-time state champ, and a member of the 1959 team that pulled off an amazing state championship.

Douglas was a two-time Olympian and a hall-of-fame coach.

“Just starting with his roots here in Bridgeport, Ohio, all from a coach seeing him and bringing him in tells a lot of his roots to the sport and what we would like to do as the school where he was at to share his tradition and continue that tradition to remember that name and to keep it going through time.” Matt McFarland, Bridgeport Wrestling Coach

The tournament features fourteen area teams and will get underway this Saturday at 9 a.m.

McFarland says he is grateful to all of the volunteers and donors who made the event possible.