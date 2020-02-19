Local school students speak to author of Holocaust book

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 75 years since the liberation at the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz. In light of this, 6th grade social study students at Triadelphia Middle School dove deeper into their learning experience of the Holocaust. And thanks to a group out of Pittsburgh, they were able to step outside the classroom in a unique way.

Mona Golabek is known a concert pianist, but she’s also known for her book ‘Children of Willesden Lane.’ It’s a book that captures the personal struggles of her mother, a European Holocaust survivor. The students at Triadelphia Middle School received a special experience from Mona today during a skype call with the class.

Inspiring—that’s what Brad Sorge’s 6th grade social studies class described today as. They skyped with the Author of a powerful and emotional book they recently finished, ‘Children of Willesden Lane’ by Mona Golabek. Something they say, they’ll never forget.

In the beginning, I didn’t think it would be a book that I would enjoy. But in the middle of the book, it started to get detailed and said how she went through these things. And I’m the kind of person who likes to learn about the holocaust and things like that, so, it was really interesting. HALEY SEVERNS – 6TH GRADE, TMS

Sorge says social studies can be hard for many middle schoolers to understand. But thanks to Classrooms Without Boarders in Pittsburgh, they we’re provided the opportunity to change that.

So, the story that she told, helps them put a face on history. And as we’re going through the war and talking about these things, we’re looking at how it affected the life of an ordinary young girl. BRAD SORGE – SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER, TMS

The students used their higher-level thinking skills to come up with questions to ask Mona, to help them learn even more about life 80 years ago.

It was really a good experience because you get to see what she had to say about it. You know—she was the daughter of the person the book was about. So, of course you would get even better answers. KERRIGAN MOSES— 6TH GRADE, TMS

It was a good experience because you got to learn more about history and more about Mona and Lisa. KAELIN CASTELLO – 6TH GRADE, TMS

Mona inspired the kids to never give up by telling the stories of the goodness of people, rather than the bad.

I would like to think that if we keep telling stories that inspire us, and make us go after the right things in life, and really be good to each other, that maybe we will learn and we’ll get better. MONA GOLABEK – AUTHOR, CHILDREN OF WILLESDEN LANE

Mona told the kids to be on the lookout, because her book was just recently picked up by a production agency and the movie will be released sometime in 2021.