Local schools participate in the Mindful Kids Program

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s being called “The Mindful Kids Program” and it’s all in an effort to help young children have better control over their emotions.

The program teaches mindfulness, focus, self-regulation, and how to calm their bodies.

It is currently in the pilot stages at Madison, Bridge Street and Middle Creek Elementary Schools.

Teachers said their goal is for it to become second nature.

If we teach it as soon as they get into the classrooms and the school setting, they carry that along with them throughout their academic career. We have had feedback from parents at home that are saying “my daughter said she knew how to calm herself down before bed.” and they’ve showed the parents. So they are applying what they’ve learned in here in these 30 minute lessons into their everyday lives RAQUEL MCLEOD– OHIO COUNTY SCHOOLS

Ohio County Schools is hoping to push this program countywide.