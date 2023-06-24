MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In this area, we tend to cross state borders between Ohio and West Virginia without much thought.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Laws and landscape are similar, and daily lives take us from one state to the other for work, shopping and recreation.

But one thing is notably different.

In West Virginia, you can drive ATVs and UTVs on public roads.

But Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black Jr. wants to make it clear–that’s not allowed in Ohio.

“Legally you can not operate any utility vehicle or ATV on a public roadway. They are legal in West Virginia to my understanding but once you cross over into the state of Ohio, you are basically violating the statute. You can not operate on a roadway legally.” Sheriff Charles Black Jr. | Monroe County

He says you can’t register them to obtain a plate to operate them on the roads.

In Ohio, they are for recreation or farm work on your property, but not on the streets, roads or highways.

He has had cases recently where West Virginia residents rode their UTVs into Monroe County, not realizing it was against the law.

He says, if you’re caught, you can be cited and fined.