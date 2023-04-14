MINJO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — You are never too young to make a big difference in the lives of others. Nearly 60 second graders at Hills Elementary School stepped up to help our community. Since January, they’ve been working on “Chemo Care Bags” for patients at the Tony Teramana Cancer Center.

With help from the community, parents and other classmates, these students happily surprised representatives of Teramana Cancer Center with more than 200 care bags filled with snacks, cards, coloring books and so much more!

The idea for “Chemo Care Bags” came to life about eight years ago when Sarah Hibbit’s mother was undergoing treatments at the Teramana Cancer Center.

Sarah is a second-grade teacher at Hills Elementary and is the mastermind behind the whole project.

She says she saw how happy a bag made her mother and that inspired her.

But she says there’s only one way the project can continue.

“The community. It’s the parents, it’s the kids who have done this project before. They remember what it means to them, and they still talk about it to people and what an impact it had on them. They are the ones who are bringing the items.” SARAH HIBBITS, 2nd GRADE TEACHER, HILLS ELEMENTARY

The bags are filled with items that any patient undergoing treatment can use. Such as bottled water, hats, blankets, snacks and even playing cards.

Director of the Trinity Health System Foundation, Catherine Poludniak, says the faces of their patients light up when they receive these bags.

“There just truly grateful. They can’t thank us enough. And we tell them, you know, we didn’t do these bags. These are donated to us through Hills Elementary. These kids have been affected by cancer in their own lives and so this is a way for them to give back. And they truly make a difference.” Catherine Poludniak, Director of Trinity Health System Foundation

The kids were overjoyed to help with the project.

From collecting donation items, to personally packing each bag, and loading them up… the kids were smiling ear to ear.

“I thought it was really nice to give them something to look at and to do while their getting their treatments done. And I know that their feeling not so good about all the treatments. But they’re probably going to feel much better when we give them the bags.” FELICITY SCHLOSS, 2ND GRADE STUDENT

Felicity said she and her classmates personally picked items for each bag they felt patients would enjoy.

Since the project started eight years ago, nearly 1200 bags have been donated to the Tony Teramana Cancer Center and hundreds of lives have been touched.