WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Students at one local school held their very own version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Tuesday.



5th graders at Woodsdale Elementary have been working on floats, decorating balloons and other designs for days. Tuesday, they finally got to put their creativity on display with a parade of their own throughout the school.



It included some impressive displays such as Mr. Potato Head, a lion in a tuxedo and even some lighted displays.



The project was inspired from a book assignment about a famous puppeteer who was responsible for several displays in the Macy’s parade.



Their students’ designs had to fit a number of requirements which made for a fun but challenging project.

‘” I think they learned excellent problem solving skills. Some of the floats that you saw today were not the original design because they had to re-work what didn’t work. So that was what we really wanted to push themselves without my help. Just kind of give them the materials and let them go.” Valarie Randolph, 5th Grade Teacher, Woodsdale Elementary

“It was fun but also very stressful. I liked coming up with the idea and working out how to make it.” Adalyn Hinebaugh, 5th Grade Student, Woodsdale Elementary

WATCH the full parade below:

“We had lots of fun thinking about what we would do for it . It’s a lion in a tuxedo.” Hailey Chambers, 5th Grade Student, Woodsdale Elementary School

Remy Bruce added that the lion had one important wardrobe feature.

“With shoes on …can’t forget the shoes.” Remy Buncie, 5th Grade Student, Woodsdale Elementary School

Some students made floats, including the Grinch float that was paraded though the halls.



The kids say they are already looking forward to next year’s project.