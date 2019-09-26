Local task force receives award and recognition for removing drugs from the Ohio Valley

The Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has been recognized for its efforts to remove drugs from the area.
During the 2019 Annual Meeting of the West Virginia Narcotics Officers Association, the Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was recognized with the Case of the Year award for its investigation of a large scale drug trafficking ring in the Ohio Valley.
The investigation resulted in the arrests of multiple individuals, including Terrell D. Sayles, Anthony T. Dixon, Lavel L. Hicks, Tashaon A. Coleman, Robert L. Sullivan, and Antonio D. Brown.
Sayles and Dixon were convicted in Jefferson County. Hicks was convicted in the Northern District of West Virginia. All three are serving prison sentences. Coleman awaits trial in Jefferson County, while Sullivan and Brown await trial in the Northern District of West Virginia.
The West Virginia Narcotics Officers Association is comprised of every task force and interdiction team in the State.
Upon receiving the award, Task Force Commander Sgt. Michael S. White II thanked the members of his task force, which include officers from the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Weirton Police Department, the West Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency. White also recognized and thanked the Jefferson County Drug Task Force and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in the investigation and prosecution.
This is yet another example of cooperation between law enforcement officers in Ohio and West Virginia that resulted in the removal of large amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and firearms from our communities.