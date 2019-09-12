Local teacher named WV Teacher of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2020 Teacher of the Year is from right here in the Ohio Valley!

Cameron High School Science teacher Jennifer Schwertfeger was awarded the honor on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Education.

Congratulations to 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, Cameron’s own Jennifer Schwertfeger!! Posted by Cameron High School on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

She was one of six finalists, another of which was also from the area.

Aaron Fedorke, a career technical education teacher at Wheeling Park High School, was also among that group.

Teachers from all 55 counties were honored at the annual gala.

Congratulations to Jennifer Schwertfeger!