MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – The fast-food restaurant chain SONIC recently donated money to three local teachers to help them upgrade their classrooms ahead of the new school year.

Benjamin Franklin once said, “Tell me, and I forget. Teach me, and I remember. Involve me, and I learn.”

Three exceptional teachers in Marshall County work hard each and every day to ensure their students are involved with activities that enhance their education.

Jonna Kuskey, Jenna Battista, and Ashely Fecat all created donation requests for classroom projects on the website donorschoose.org – a non-profit that allows people to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

Mrs. Kuskey teaches at John Marshall High School and received a donation of $50.00 from SONIC for her project, “Pieces of the Puzzle.”

After reading a study about puzzles and the importance of critical thinking and spatial learning, she had an idea for team-building activities ahead of the new year.

“We purchased some really complicated puzzles for some team-building activity in the beginning of the year. We also purchased some large puzzle pieces and had some students do some writing of their interests and some drawings on them.” Jonna Kuskey | Teacher, John Marshall High School

Ms. Battista is a 2nd grade teacher at Cameron Elementary and received a $259 donation from SONIC for her project, “Miss. Battista’s Literacy Centers Revamped.”

She teaches about 20 students who need a little more support.

With the help of generous donations, she was able to add more CDs and books to the literacy center, which students love!

“My inspiration was that I wanted to make my classroom a fun place for my students to come in. They can work self-paced while I’m working with other students on their needs. Jenna Battista | 2nd Grade Teacher, Cameron Elementary

The third teacher SONIC donated to was Mrs. Fecat, a 2nd grade teacher at Washington Lands Elementary.

Her project, “Mastering Phonics,” was created to help her students’ reading abilities with a hands-on approach.

“The kit that I requested has six different activities for the students to do. It’s very hands-on for them to help them work with blends, diagrams, decoding words, short vowels, long vowels, and things like that that we do throughout the year.” Ashley Fecat | 2nd Grade Teacher, Washinton Lands Elementary

Each teacher expressed their gratitude towards everyone who donated, especially SONIC, who helped many of them reach their project goals.