Local teams adjusting football practices to beat the heat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – When the weather is this hot and humid, make sure to be cautious if you are going to spend any length of time outside. Make sure to have plenty of water and know the signs of heat stroke. Early warning signs include confusion and slurred speech.



And now that local football teams are back on the practice field, coaches are changing up their practice plans to keep their players as safe as possible.

“We go hard for 10 minutes, and then water every 10 minutes, and that’s worked great for us. It makes a longer practice, but 10 minutes on and 2 or 3 minutes off has really done us good. It’s probably about, I’ll say between 12 and 14 degrees warmer on turf than it is on grass.” Reno Saccoccia, Steubenville Big Red Head Football Coach

And don’t forget about your pets in hot and humid weather like this. Make sure they have plenty of water and don’t spend too much time outside.